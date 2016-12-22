Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed

Google Calendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00 iCalendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Post Animal is a Rock & Roll band from Chicago. 

Post Social: "We are a band from Madison, Wisconsin, made up of drums, bass, and two guitars. We play songs." 

Melkweed is a new up and coming Madison band that has been compared to TOPS. 

Join us in the newly rennovated Rathskellar (Memorial Union) for a night of awesome music!

This is a FREE show and a safer space.

Saturday, January 28th / 9:00pm

Presented by WUD Music

Info

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-262-7593

Google Calendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00 iCalendar - Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed - 2017-01-28 21:00:00

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer