Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed

press release: Post Animal is a Rock & Roll band from Chicago.

Post Social: "We are a band from Madison, Wisconsin, made up of drums, bass, and two guitars. We play songs."

Melkweed is a new up and coming Madison band that has been compared to TOPS.

Join us in the newly rennovated Rathskellar (Memorial Union) for a night of awesome music!

This is a FREE show and a safer space.

Saturday, January 28th / 9:00pm

Presented by WUD Music