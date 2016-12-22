Post Animal, Post Social, Melkweed

press release: Post Animal is a Rock & Roll band from Chicago.
Post Social: "We are a band from Madison, Wisconsin, made up of drums, bass, and two guitars. We play songs."
Melkweed is a new up and coming Madison band that has been compared to TOPS.
Join us in the newly rennovated Rathskellar (Memorial Union) for a night of awesome music!
This is a FREE show and a safer space.
Saturday, January 28th / 9:00pm
Presented by WUD Music
Info
UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music