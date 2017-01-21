Post-March Warrior Oasis

press release: Hosted by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin in partnership with ACLU of Wisconsin; Emerge Wisconsin; YWCA Madison; 9to5 Wisconsin ...more to be announced shortly

Come inside and warm up after the Women's March on Madison. Dust off your armor. Eat and drink somethin’. Connect with each other. And get tools to help you stay battle-ready in 2017.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21st

@ Lucille (on the Capitol Square), 101 King Street, 3:00-5:30pm

Short intro and artists’ rally moment at 4:00 pm

To thank all you marchers and supporters for your passion and action, we’ll have hot drinks, a full bar, food, art to inspire, resources for continuing the fight from local organizers and a few fun surprises.

ART & MUSIC BY:

DJ Bizzon

BlackPaint Studios

Video Villains

Mikey C. Apollo

It’s going to take all of us together to prevent our rights from being rolled back and to fight for a more just and compassionate future. Our movement moment is RIGHT NOW. See you on the 21st warriors! This is an inclusive space for ALL