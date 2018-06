press release: Free Posture Workshop, Gokhale Method®

Want to rediscover your primal posture? Come and learn some tips you can use right away to reduce or eliminate pain, avoid injury and increase stamina.

Sunday July 7, 2018, 11:00 am till noon, at KEY Yoga TaiChi, 2045 Atwood Ave, Madison

Register at www.GokhaleMethod.com or call Doreen Giles at 608-244-2446.