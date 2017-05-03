Potosi, MHTG & Gorst Valley Troprocket Coconut IPA Release Party

Be the first to try Troprocket Coconut IPA, the 3rd Annual Collaboration Brew by Potosi, Madison Homebrewers & Tasters Guild and Gorst Valley Hops Collaboration Brew! Featuring Gorst Valley’s proprietary new Skyrocket Hops! Join the collaborators from 6-8 PM. Swag and pint glass giveaway.

Each year we team up with the Madison Homebrewers & Tasters Guild on a fresh 15 barrel collaboration brew. This year there was a catching enthusiasm around trying our hand at a naturally infused Coconut IPA. We used Gorst Valley’s Skyrocket hops for their tropical flavors and soaked equal parts raw and roasted coconut shavings in the fermenter. (Roasted right in our Potosi Brew Pub). The result is a lively and medium bodied IPA with a prominent tropical nose, light citrus notes and a subtle coconut character and finish.