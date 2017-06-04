Pottercon Presents: Potter Party

press release: Join your fellow Harry Potter fans across the country for PotterCon, the best day-drinking and mingling destination for witches, wizards, squibs and magical creatures alike. Find out if you're a daring Gryffindor, wise Ravenclaw, cunning Slytherin, or loyal Hufflepuff during our live Sorting ceremony, strut your stuff in Madam Malkin's Costume Contest, and show off your inner Hermione during our trivia contest. So dig your dusty old robes out of storage, accio your friends and come throw back some Butterbeers with other magic-loving adults. This is a general admission show. Doors open at 2:00 PM with the show beginning at 2:00 PM. This is a 21+ event and I.D. will be required for entry.