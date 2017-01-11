press release: FeLion Studios will be hosting their annual Pour'n Yer Heart Out Iron Pour on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Sector67-2100 Winnebago St, Madison. This year will mark the 8th annual event where community members are invited to create their own heart sand molds to be cast with iron that has been donated or salvaged from local businesses and community members.

“The event really took off in popularity when partnering with Sector67 back in 2012 who helped us bring the community together at their space to be part of the production we run with our iron furnace. It feels very fitting that this year, we will help generate fundraising dollars to get them closer to filling their goal for a permanent space,” says FeLion founder Alisa Toninato. “Sector67 helped me when I was just starting FeLion and it has helped countless other entrepreneurs and artists throughout the past six years. We want them to succeed just as they helped us succeed”.

Community members who wish to purchase sand molds to create their design can do so by visiting the event site. Molds will be available to purchase for $30 until Friday, February 10th. Each mold comes with 2 pre-made hearts which can then be carved into to create a unique creation. Molds will also be available to purchase and design on the day of the event for $40.

As in past years, FeLion will be partnering with other local organizations to provide workshops for creating more intricate molds for the event. Workshops will be held on Saturday’s leading up to the event at FeLion Studios headquarters in collaboration with One-OneThousand, at the Madison Children’s Museum, and at Sector67. Workshop dates and fees can be found on the event site here.

On the day of the event the parking lot at Sector67 will be transformed into a metal foundry with pour crew members from across the midwest attending to assist with the pour. These artists will also be casting some of their own original art pieces. In 2016 over 1,500 pounds of iron was melted down and cast at the event. The furnace roars at temperatures over 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit to melt the solid iron into liquid before being cast into the molds.

The event will start at 10 AM on Saturday, February 11, with the first pour happening around noon and consecutive pours occurring hourly until all of the molds are filled. Food will be available for purchase by Underground Food Collective and the Naked Elm Cafe’. All profits from food, T-shirts sales and day-of sand mould sales will be contributed towards Sector67’s fundraising goal.

Sector67, a 501c3 non-profit organization, was founded in 2010 by Chris Meyer. Sector67 is a community workshop located in the heart of Madison’s near-east side providing tools, machinery, and workshops for tinkerers, hobbyists, and makers of all ages, as well as coworking space for entrepreneurs and professionals. The organization has over 100 members and also has partnerships with local schools and other organizations.

“We’ve never been an organization that looks for outside funds to be able to provide facilities, tools and workspace, we’ve always been cash flow positive and able to sustain based on our revenues” notes Meyer. “Our $750,000 fundraising goals is a one time fundraiser that will put us into a forever home. We’re really appreciative of FeLion for offering to make this year’s Pour'n Yer Heart Out event a fundraising event for us, every bit helps us move closer to our goal.”

Sector67 has received grants from the Madison Community Foundation, other local and national foundations and private contributions. The $750,000 will be used to purchase a building and lot at 56 Corry St.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Pour’n Yer Heart Out event are available and be viewed on the Sponsorship Sheet and FeLion Studios Become A Sponsor Page. Sponsorship dollars are used to offset materials and equipment rental fees for the event. Each level of sponsorship includes involvement in the event for organizations and the opportunity to have a representative speak at the pour.