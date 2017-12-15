Power Hour

press release: Join us from 9:00am to 10:30am  on Friday, December 15th, for Power Hour.  Power Hour is a fun way for children, infants to 5 years old to enjoy activities with their grown-ups. Grown-ups can mingle with each other while children enjoy stories, music, crafts and large-motor activities.  

This program takes place at Eastside Lutheran School at 2310 Independence Lane in Madison.  There is no need to preregister. This is a FREE event.  Find out more by contacting Alyssa Scharrer at ascharrer@eastsidelutheran.org or call 608-244-3045.  Check out our website at www.eastsidelutheran.org.

