press release: Join us from 9:00am to 10:30am on Friday, December 15th, for Power Hour. Power Hour is a fun way for children, infants to 5 years old to enjoy activities with their grown-ups. Grown-ups can mingle with each other while children enjoy stories, music, crafts and large-motor activities.

This program takes place at Eastside Lutheran School at 2310 Independence Lane in Madison. There is no need to preregister. This is a FREE event. Find out more by contacting Alyssa Scharrer at ascharrer@eastsidelutheran.org or call 608-244-3045. Check out our website at www.eastsidelutheran.org.