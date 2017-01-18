Power of Positive Community

press release: This event is open to the public, everyone is welcome. Please share it with the community you care about.

We are creating a positive space for our community to be on Friday night. It will be an open-house style event, with speakers beginning at 6:30pm. We are grateful for the Art In, for providing the space to the community for this event.

Slide Food Cart will be providing food for all.

01-20-2017, 6pm-9pm, Art In, 1444 East Washington Ave

Free Open to the public.

speakers include:

Gregg Potter has a diverse background in event planning, restaurant management, performing, community engagement, facilitation and public speaking that has taken him all over the world. He originally created Project Kinect as a year long social project to be documented online. After receiving his Masters in Public Service from the Clinton School of Public Service, he decided to utilize his unique skill set and his ability to turn vision into a reality to create Project Kinect into a social business that works towards impactful social change. in addition to running Project Kinect, Gregg is also the Regional Field Director for the nonprofit, Peacework. At Peacework he creates sustainable, long-term service projects for universities in Southern Africa, the Caribbean, and Central America.

Justice Castañeda is an educator, community builder and professional planner, residing in Madison. His work broadly explores the intersections of housing policy, economic development and children and family health, looking at the role these intersections play in creating thriving communities. Justice consults with organizations, cities & school districts on a host of issues including equitable community and economic development practices, land use planning, innovation in affordable housing development, business development, and curriculum construction in youth and adult learning settings. Throughout his career, Justice has served in multiple roles in government, non-profit, and educational settings, and has held several leadership and management roles in organizations and initiatives in cities and communities throughout the United States.

A Madison native, Justice completed his undergraduate work at UC San Diego, a Master of Arts in Policy, Organization and Leadership Studies from the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, and his Masters of City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he focused on housing policy, community & economic development. Most recently, Justice completed a post-graduate fellowship with the Center for Health in Community at the Medical Center at UC-San Francisco, where his research explored violence and trauma at the cellular level, looking for ways that different violence prevention strategies can have community-level impacts, and at the role housing and economic development play in supporting overall community health and well-being. His career began in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he spent 8 years before being honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant.