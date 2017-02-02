Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation

press release:

A project of Collaboration for Good, Inc. the MadTech Education Series is an annual community educational series offering technology training. The MadTech Education Series are technology workshops diving into different tools or concepts each month that allow nonprofits, businesses, and individuals to be more productive. MadTech provides technology training for nonprofits and the general public.

Classes are free and co-sponsored by the Madison Public Library—funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy. Please register online or by calling 608-266-6350.