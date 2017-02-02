Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation

Google Calendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00

RSVP

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

A project of Collaboration for Good, Inc. the MadTech Education Series is an annual community educational series offering technology training. The MadTech Education Series are technology workshops diving into different tools or concepts each month that allow nonprofits, businesses, and individuals to be more productive. MadTech provides technology training for nonprofits and the general public.

 Classes are free and co-sponsored by the Madison Public Library—funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy. Please register online or by calling 608-266-6350.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Careers & Business

Visit Event Website

608-266-6350

RSVP

Google Calendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Power Up with Streak: Communcations Automation - 2017-04-27 13:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer