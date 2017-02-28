PowerPoint Basics

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Learn the basics of PowerPoint at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, February 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.  Participants will learn how to create slides with text and pictures, as well as how to use special techniques to produce dynamic presentations. Training is provided by John Harris of Harris Multimedia & Computers.

This class is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited.  To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.  

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

608-845-7180

