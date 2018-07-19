× Expand The Soggy Prairie Boys.

press release: Join us for a summer party in the prairie! Our Prairie and Savanna Restoration project is an attempt to restore plants to our area that once thrived throughout Southwest Wisconsin prior to settlement. These biomes were characterized by grasses and flowering plants among clusters of oak trees. Wander through the prairie while sampling six different Wisconsin beers. Discover hidden treasure and discover fun inside the cave. Round out the evening in the Quarry’s Edge Beer Garden for cash bar and live music by The Soggy Prairie Boys.

The Soggy Prairie Boys have been playing together and “keepin’ it soggy” since 2002 and have entertained thousands of people at countless events in Southern Wisconsin and around the Midwest. They play bluegrass and country music as well as some original songs. Most of their songs feature four-part harmonies and their instruments include guitar, mandolin, upright bass, fiddle and banjo. www. thesoggyprairieboys.com

The Prairie Blooms & Wisconsin Brews event is part of our NEW Summer Soirée series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds National Natural Landmark. Cave of the Mounds is clearly best known for that underground geologic wonder. What is less known is that the beautiful gardens above the cave are an explosion of blooms throughout the summer. Come enjoy the gardens, stroll through the blooms, listen to live music, enjoy local beverages, and of course, tour the cave.

Tickets are $30 per person.