RSVP for Prairie Rhapsody

press release:You are invited to Prairie Rhapsody, our biggest fund raiser of the year. This year’s event will feature the Madhatters, a UW men’s acapella group that was established in 1997.

The Madhatters have performed at the White House (twice!) the Wisconsin Governor’s Mansion, at Miller Park and Lambeau Field, at UW-Madison graduation and throughout Wisconsin AND sold out at the Overture Center numerous times. You won’t want to miss this evening of high energy music and entertainment!

Thursday, September 14, 2017,Reception at 5:30 pm; concerts starts at 6:30 pm

Cost: $50/adult; $20/child under 18 (with paying adult)

This concert is sure to be a sell-out (only 300 tickets!) so reserve your admission today. Registration closes on August 31, 2017 or before if all tickets are sold. All proceeds will support the work of Holy Wisdom Monastery.