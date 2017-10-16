Prairie Swale Toastmasters Open House
BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
We invite you to learn more at our Open House at 4:00pm on Monday, October 16! Food and refreshments to be provided. Location: Room 122 at the BTC building on Promega's campus.
Regular meetings: 4:15 to 5:15PM, 1st & 3rd Monday each month*
*Meeting times may be adjusted in holiday months.
We meet at Promega
BioPharmaceutical Technology Ctr.
5445 E Cheryl Pkwy - Fitchburg Business Ctr.
Fitchburg, Wisconsin, 53711
for more information email:
vpm-5150@toastmastersclubs.org
or call Gus 608-270-4266