Prairie Swale Toastmasters Open House

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

We invite you to learn more at our Open House at 4:00pm on Monday, October 16! Food and refreshments to be provided. Location: Room 122 at the BTC building on Promega's campus.

Regular meetings: 4:15 to 5:15PM, 1st & 3rd Monday each month*       

*Meeting times may be adjusted in holiday months.

We meet at Promega

BioPharmaceutical Technology Ctr.

5445 E Cheryl Pkwy - Fitchburg Business Ctr.

Fitchburg, Wisconsin, 53711

for more information email:

vpm-5150@toastmastersclubs.org

or call Gus 608-270-4266

Info
BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Special Interests
608-270-4266
