press release:

Community Spiritual Adventure

Praise, Prayer, & Promises: Remarkable Time with God

Monday, July 23-Wednesday, July 25

5:15-5:50 pm Light Supper provided

6:00-7:15 pm Spiritual Adventure (worship opening, mixed ages activities or choose adult activity option, group closing)

All ages are invited to come as we explore the dynamics of our foundational connecting points with God!

Registration for this fun free event is on our website http://www.newlifelc.com/ community-spiritual-adventure/ or pick up a form at New Life Church