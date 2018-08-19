Pre-Pride Parade Brunch

press release: Sunday, August 19, 10:30am-12:00pm

This year we have teamed up with the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Fresco to bring you a unique experience you will not want to miss. There will be plenty of mingling, food, drinks, and of course PRIDE to go around. Come celebrate with us before the parade with direct access to the parade route. Feel free to join us in the parade as well as we march to represent OPEN in the OutReach Pride Parade. Breakfast and One Mimosa per guest will be provided with your registration fee.

Location: 227 State Street

Cost: $25 – Members | $30 – Non-Members

Registration Deadline: August 10th, 2018