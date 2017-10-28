Prehistory of the Mount Horeb Area and Stewart Park

press release: Ever wondered about Native American activities in this area before the first Europeans arrived? How did they sustain themselves? Did they have agriculture? What type of technology did they possess? Archaeologists Dr. Paul Reckner with the Wisconsin State Historical Society, and Erich Hughes an area science teacher, will try and answer these questions on Oct 28th at the Driftless Historium in Mount Horeb. The presentation, organized by the Friends of Stewart Park, begins at 1PM at the Historium followed by a guided walk on the Military Ridge Trail where Erich Hughes will identify sources of raw materials for tools and demonstrate early stone tool knapping technology. The “walk and talk” presentation is co-sponsored by the MH Area Historical Society and the Friends of the Military Ridge. Write friendsofstewart@gmail.com if you have questions.