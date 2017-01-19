Prelude to a Kiss

Strollers Theatre

Bartell Theatre-Evjue Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Play by Craig Lucas; Directed by Erin S. Ball

At Peter and Rita’s wedding, a mysterious old man insists on kissing the bride. While honeymooning, Peter gradually realizes that the woman by his side is not his wife. The wedding kiss caused Rita’s soul and the old man’s to change places. Peter must track down the old man and free his young love’s spirit trapped in an aging and diseased body before it’s too late! Originally produced by Strollers Theatre in 1992.

Peter ~ Sean Langenecker

Rita ~ Kate Mann

Old Man ~ Carl Cawthorne

Dr. Boyle / Taylor / Waiter / Tom ~ Michael Mejia

Mrs. Boyle / Minister / Leah  ~ Heidi Zepeda

Fri, Feb 3 - 7:30

Sat, Feb 4 - 7:30

Sun, Feb 5 - 2pm

Fri, Feb 10 - 7:30

Sat, Feb 11 - 7:30

Valentine's Day

*Tues, Feb 14 - 7:30*

Bartell Theatre-Evjue Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Theater & Dance

608-661-9696

