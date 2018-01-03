Prep to Play

press release: This group is open to the public and aims to support children with a wide variety of skill levels. This group will be particularly beneficial for children who:

•Are challenged by changes in environment, play, and/or daily routines

•Need a boost in their motor, play, or social skills

•Have difficulty communicating their needs or wants

Come join our play group for social and learning opportunities for children and parents alike. The group will focus on ways to develop motor, social and emotional development through caregiver/parent and child play. Over the course of each session, children will be encouraged to move their bodies, play with a variety of materials. This group will be facilitated by an occupational therapist to provide the just-right environment for children to feel comfortable while simultaneously being encouraged to grow their skills. Fun and education are at the heart of this group. We hope you will join us!

Age: 18 months to 2.5 y/o

When: 9AM every Wednesday, beginning September 13th through November 15th

Cost: FREE!

How to Sign Up?: Please email our Intake Coordinator, Emily, at emily.consigny@ctn-madison.com to sign up or learn more!