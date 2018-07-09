Prepare a Summer Picnic

Weekly on Thursdays, 9:30 AM - 10:15 AM

Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class. Learn about different foods and kitchen safety, as well as how to follow recipes and use an assortment of tools.

When the weather begins to warm up there is nothing better than eating outdoors. Sandwiches, salads, sides, skewers, dips, fruits, lemonade and more. In this class, participants will work in groups to create a summer picnic. Vegetarian option and nut-free.

Registration begins three weeks before each class. The class will be the same each week, so please register for only one. Register online, in person, or by calling 824-1780.