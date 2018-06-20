Preparing for Emergencies & Disasters
press release: Your chances of safely making it through an emergency are often improved by planning for the unexpected. A representative from Wisconsin Emergency Management will discuss ways to prepare for natural and man-made disasters at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, June 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn how to make an emergency plan and disaster kit, and other ways to protect yourself and your family.
This presentation is free and open to the public.
