Preschool Moove & Groove
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Be prepared to be silly and have fun while exercising your body and mind. This class perfect for the little ones ages 3-5 years, and their grown-ups (parents, caregivers, grandparents, etc.) who want to find their inner child. Please register for each class individually to ensure a spot. Drop-in spots available on a first come first served basis. Registration opens April 17.
