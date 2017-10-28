Prescription Drug/Medication Drop-off

press release:

Prescription Drug and Medication Drop-Off Event

October 28

The Verona Police Department will be partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) to host another Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Verona Police Department. The Take-Back aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. On the above date, the Verona Police Department will accept unused, unwanted, and/or expired prescription drug medication which you may find in your medicine cabinet, bedside tables, and kitchen drawers.

Unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high - more Americans currently abuse prescription drugs than the number of those using cocaine, hallucinogens, and heroin combined, according to the most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

For safety reasons, we will not accept sharps, inhalers, or anything under pressure. Please empty all pills into a clear plastic baggie, prior to the event, to assist with the ease of disposal. Prescription liquids and creams must be in their original packaging material. Non-prescription, personal hygiene products cannot be accepted. This service is free and anonymous. If you have any questions please contact the Verona Police Department at (608) 845-7623.