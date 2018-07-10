press release: Don’t miss Triad senior safety presentations in July and August:

· July 9, 10:00 a.m. -- Community Drug Issues, Dane County Deputy Coy Bethel, Dane County Drug Task Force and Ryan Atkins, Verona Police Dept., at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona. Today’s drug epidemic is a problem that continues to grow at alarming rates. No community is immune from it, not even ours. Addiction can happen to any family regardless of income, race or age and the overdose death rate has spiked to bewilderingly high numbers. The officers will explain the increasing drug epidemic and the rise of heroin and fentanyl.

· July 10, 10:30 a.m. – Prescription Medications: Prevention and Misuse, Kathy Kalina, Family Service/PICADA, at Greentree Glen Senior Apts., 732 Struck St., Madison. The speaker will discuss seniors and their use of medications. She will provide some helpful information on drugs and safety.

· July 25, 11:30 a.m. -- Gangs, Emily House Madison Police Department, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd., Madison. The speaker will be talking about the current gang problem in Madison, as well as some national gang trends. She will touch on gang culture, how gangs effect everyone and the methods the Madison Police Department uses to combat them.

· August 1, 12:30 p.m. – Canine Officer, K9 Drea and Officer Matt Kile, Verona Police Department, at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona. Drea will demonstrate how she sniffs out narcotics and Office Kile will discuss how Drea works to help the Verona Police Department solve cases and prevent crime.

· August 26, 10:00 a.m. – Dogs On Call, Artie Bernig, at Taylor Ridge Senior Apts., 510 Westlawn, Cottage Grove. Learn how trained dogs can help those who have special needs.

Triad is a national program that promotes safety and crime prevention for seniors. Locally, RSVP partners with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, senior agencies and others in the community to bring vital crime prevention and safety information to Dane County seniors.