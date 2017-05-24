Present Yoga in the Park

press release: Spring is blossoming all around us! Let's get outside and put our cell phones down for Traditional Hatha Yoga practice. Join us to connect to nature and yourself through deeply rooted eastern practices. All levels and walks of life welcomed. Yoga is for everyone!

6 pm - end time 7:15 pm, Every Wednesday from 5/17/17 - to 6/21/17, Morrison park on Lake Monona. Right between Orton and Yahara Place park.

Donations