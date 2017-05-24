Present Yoga in the Park

Google Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00

Morrison Park 1451 Morrison St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Spring is blossoming all around us! Let's get outside and put our cell phones down for Traditional Hatha Yoga practice. Join us to connect to nature and yourself through deeply rooted eastern practices. All levels and walks of life welcomed. Yoga is for everyone!

6 pm -  end time 7:15 pm, Every Wednesday from 5/17/17 - to 6/21/17, Morrison park on Lake Monona. Right between Orton and Yahara Place park. 

Donations

Info

Morrison Park 1451 Morrison St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Health & Fitness

Visit Event Website

608-444-5078

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-24 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-05-31 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-07 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Present Yoga in the Park - 2017-06-21 18:00:00