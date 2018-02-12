Press Play: Using Games and Simulations for Social Change

press release: A lecture-discussion presented by Jim Mathews, teacher, researcher, game designer with UW-Madison’s Field Day Lab and Clark Street Community School

6 - 7:30 pm, Monday, February 12, 2018, Goodman Community Center, Bolz A, 14 Waubesa St. (608) 241-1574. Free admission. Children welcome. No RSVP needed.

Jim will unpack the learning science of game-design and share examples of games crafted to motivate exploration of a wide range of topics including history, literature, death and ethics.

Through his work at UW-Madison’s Field Day Lab and Clark Street Community School, Jim Mathews designs and researches digital media and learning experiences aimed at connecting youth and adults with local people, places and issues.

The lecture is part of the "Humanity in Community" series offered monthly at Madison's Goodman Community Center as presented by teachers at Madison College, the UW-Madison and local citizens.