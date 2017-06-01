Pride 53565

press release: June 24th kicks off Pride nation wide. Tequila Point will be hosting the first ever Pride celebration in Mineral Point (that we know of) to celebrate our community's acceptance and support of everyone. We're having a party, it'll be fantastic, come join us!

We are having a Pride event on June 24th at Tequila Point 608-987-6556, 43 High Street, Mineral Point starting at noon-11pm. This will be an outdoor event with two performances by Illusions Midwest at 5pm and 9pm. RAIN OR SHINE

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1283513805096752/