press release: To celebrate Pride Month, The Wise is hosting a Pride Happy Hour on Friday, June 30. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to OutReach LGBT Community Center to benefit the organization. Stop in from 4:00-6:00 to drink some beer, wine, or cocktails to support Madison's LGBT community!

OutReach LGBT Community Center serves Madison and south central Wisconsin. The center offers many programs for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. These include resource identification and referral, publications, a cybercenter, lending library, speaker's bureau, social and support groups, events, health programs, and fiscal sponsorship to six smaller nonprofit projects.