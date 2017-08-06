Pride King & Queen Contest

press release: Help us support and celebrate the 2017 OutReach Pride Parade!

It's that time of year again! The PRIDE Queen and King Pageant takes place at FIVE Nightclub on Sunday Aug 6 starting at 8pm!!

$5 Cover. 100% of door cover and tips go directly to support the OutReach Pride Parade 2017! www.outreachprideparade.org or www.lgbtoutreach.org

The fun begins at 8pm, so come on out and help support PRIDE in a big way...no excuse for you morning risers heehee!

Contestants, please try to be there one hour before showtime so we can organize schedule and do any sound checks if needed.

Hosted by Pride Queen 2016: CASS MARIE DOMINO and ft appearances by Pride King 2016, DANA CRUMPTON-LEE

This is an 18+ event, 18+ can enter. Underage contestants are also possible. You must have permission by legal guardian to participate (in the form of a note and contact info) and you must be accompanied by an adult 18+ while at event.