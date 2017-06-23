press release:

UK | 1967 | 35mm | 101 min.

Director: Peter Watkins; Cast: Paul Jones, Jean Shrimpton, Marc London

A rock star becomes the puppet of a fascist regime in this bogglingly prescient satire. In the near future, the state, church, and big business conspire to transform Steven Shorter (Jones) from just another Top of the Pops flavor-of-the-week into an unwitting messiah for their dark agenda. Expanding upon the mock-documentary style he pioneered in the BBC-banned, Oscar-winning The War Game, Peter Watkins’s only studio production exposes the ongoing commodification of the counterculture, starring two icons of the moment: Manfred Mann singer Paul Jones and supermodel Jean Shrimpton. This cult classic’s title track was covered by Patti Smith on her 1978 album Easter.

