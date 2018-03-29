RSVP for Proficient Pruning

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Pruning is essential to the optimal health of trees and shrubs, but it is feared even by experienced gardeners. Join Olbrich Director of Horticulture Jeff Epping as he dispels the fear by teaching when, where, and what to cut. He will discuss pruning techniques, and then demonstrate on live trees and shrubs in the outdoor gardens. Dress for the weather. Limited space; register early.

Saturday, April 7, 1-3:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 29

Cost: $45/$36 member | Course Number: 20-29

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
