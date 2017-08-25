Progressive Dane 25th Anniversary Garden Party

press release: Progressive Dane (PD) is celebrating 25 years as one of the most successful local and independent political parties. Over the years, PD has elected numerous officials to Madison City Council, Madison Board of Education, Dane County Board of Supervisors, and many other local political offices. PD works to help elect progressives and then supports them in implementing progressive policies once elected.

"When I decided to run for the MMSD Board of Education, members from Progressive Dane were critical in walking me through the process of running for public office, as well as providing the day-to-day blueprint for a successful campaign. I could not have done it without the support of Progressive Dane and its members," said Anna Mueller Moffit, MMSD Board of Education Vice President.

To celebrate this anniversary, PD is hosting a 25th Anniversary Garden Party at the home of PD city council member Rebecca Kemble on Friday, August 25th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. There will be live music, lots of food and drink, and kids’ activities. PD will be reminiscing on all that has been accomplished over the years, honoring members from decades ago as well as future leaders. The event is free and open to the public, and the community is encouraged to attend to learn more about PD.

"Progressive Dane has many elected officials who serve as leaders in local government. Marsha Rummel is currently City Council president, and Samba Baldeh is City Council Vice President. As a long-time member, I have seen the direct impact on democracy that is possible in local elections, and PD has consistently advocated for progressive policies on all levels of local government,” said Yogesh Chawla, PD Co-Chair. “The 25th anniversary is a great opportunity to meet party members and community activists who are working hard on the local level to fight back against the far right agenda that is being enacted in our state and federal government."