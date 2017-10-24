press release: This event is a WWE favorite! We call it Progressive Networking because you will get to change locations three times throughout the evening. What a great way to have a quality opportunity to meet dozens of women! We are excited to have Yahara Bay Distillers host this event! You will be entertained and amazed at the variety of spirits and the uniqueness of this venue!

*Yahara Bay Distillers is also generously gifting a free mini cocktail to each member who “pays” for their drink with a business card!*

We will also be joined by this year's newest young entrepreneurs, GIRLS'BIZ. These lovely young ladies (6th, 7th, and 8th graders) will bring their newest products for us to enjoy!

We ask for RSVP but you can pay at the door.

Tuesday, October 24

5:30-6:00 Open Networking & Visiting of GIRLS'BIZ

6:00-6:15 Announcements

6:15-7:45 Progressive Networking

7:45-8:30 Raffle Prizes, Open Networking

APPETIZERS WILL BE SERVED STARTING AT 5:30