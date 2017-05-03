Project SOAR Mentor, Educator & Mentee Recognition Ceremony

press release: Today, within the context of our community, there are few actions more important than the education and mentoring of African American children.

In concert with our Mission and Values, the 100 Black Men of Madison seek to recognize those educators and mentors who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to continual improvement of youth, based upon the fundamental motivation of inspiring student success.

At this event, those who have made positive differences in the lives of our children will be recognized and celebrated. And those children who have demonstrated positive progress in academic outcomes, school attendance and behavior will also be celebrated.

Registration is required to attend this event.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email Dr. Floyd Rose president@100blackmenmadison.com.