Promised Land

press release: As an Immigrant-Welcoming congregation Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ is appalled at the crude racism recently directed at immigrants and DREAMers. In response, on Sunday, February 25, Plymouth Church, located at 2401 Atwood Avenue, is hosting an afternoon of conversation with these immigrant/ DREAMER neighbors. You are cordially invited. Would you also extend this invitation to your immigrant/DREAMER friends and neighbors. The event begins with a free light luncheon at noon and is to wrap up no later than 3:00 p.m. Come for as much of the afternoon as you are able. The hope is that by listening to our neighbors and hearing their stories first steps will be taken toward welcoming and affirming their presence among us. Child care provided. Please RSVP to Jon Schultz at either 608-556-5796 or joncschultz@sbcglobal.net.