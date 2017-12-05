Protecting Your Identity: What to Know, What to Do

Supporting Active Independent Lives (SAIL) program: Tuesday, December 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton

Speaker: Steve Broyles, CPA, CFE, CFF, MBA

The recent Equifax data breach generated several calls and requests for help by SAIL members. We’d like to thank vendors Barbara Boustead and Cris Carpenter for helping us out as we relayed information from Consumer Protection. The unfortunate event that occurred inspired an upcoming program focusing on how you can protect your identity:

How to take steps to protect your identity and your credit score.

What to do if you become a victim of identity theft

What are the five main categories of identity theft

What are the four areas that individuals neglect when it comes to protecting their identity.

Our speaker is experienced in all areas of accounting, including audits, tax preparation and planning for individuals, corporations, and LLC’s, employee benefit plans, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable. He’s also an Adjunct Professor with Indiana Wesleyan University, Globe University, Upper Iowa University, and Edgewood College.