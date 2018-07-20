Proud Parents (album release), Xetas, Gender Confetti, Fire Heads

× Expand Proud Parents Proud Parents (left to right): Maggie Denman, Heather Sawyer, Claire Nelson-Lifson, Tyler Fassnacht.

press release: WE ARE SO EXCITED FOR THIS DAY! all of us in the ol Proud Parents camp have been workin' real hard these past couple months and all the stars have finally aligned and our new album is finally coming out on DIRTNAP RECORDS. Come welcome us home from tour and join us laugh, cry, rock and prolly roll.

PROUD PARENTS

Your favorite folks are finally back in action. Catchy pop hooks, harmonies and guitar solos, everything the doc ordered. tour homecoming show AND RECORD RELEASE

"Flavordust" by Proud Parents

XETAS (TX)

wowza we are so freakin excited to bring Turkeyfest alums Xetas back to Madison. Husker Du meets Helium with heavy, thought provoking, hook-laden noise punk on famed indie label 12XU. Fresh off touring with Speedy Ortiz and some Texas dates with Superchunk, Xetas is a band YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS. Seriously one of our favs. Plus your Parents here will be touring with them up from Austin, so come on out and show em some loooooove

GENDER CONFETTI

local queer punk duo makin MOVES on the scene. self-described as "scrappy and glamorous," Gender Confetti is one our favorite new bands here in Madison. punk energy with pop sensibilities.

FIRE HEADS

local heavy gunk rockers, playin loud n fast. abrasive garage/catchy noise punk trying out new numbers for LP3

MUSIC @ 930

21+

$8