Proud Theater Open Enrollment

press release: Proud Theater Madison is back in action with an exciting new opportunity for LGBTQI+ and allied youth between the ages of 13 and 18 to explore themselves and their identities through theater, music, dance, and spoken word in a safe, fun, welcoming, and supportive environment.

The organization will begin enrolling 13 to 18 year old youth for their upcoming 2017-2018 season who identify as or who are allied with the LGBTQI+ community. Rehearsals are held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1123 Vilas Avenue, beginning Thursday, September 14, 2017, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and run every week during the school year. Youth interested in being part of Proud Theater need only show up to rehearsals before open enrollment ends on November 16, 2017.

Proud Theater is an award-winning, exciting and innovative youth theater program whose mission is 'to change the world through the power of theater and the theater arts, and to make a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth through the tenets of art, heart, and activism'. Founded in 1999, the group is open to youth that identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, Intersexed or who are allied with the queer community (LGBTQIA+).

Empowering and creative, Proud Theater encourages youth to share their personal stories through the creation of original theatrical works, which they then present to the community at large throughout the school year. Traditionally, the group ends each season with a culminating showcase production. The 2017 culminating performance is May 24-26, 2018, at the Bartell Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin.

There are now five chapters of Proud Theater. Aside from Madison, Proud Theater has chapters in Wausau, Milwaukee and Sun Prairie, as well as a pilot chapter of Proud Theater Beyond - Madison, an organization for young LGBTQIA+ adults ranging from post-high school 18 years of age up to 24 years old. Proud Theater recently received a generous donation from The LaForce Family Foundation in order to set up an additional chapter in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Proud Theater is a program of Art and Soul Innovations (artandsoulinnovations.org). The upcoming 2017/2018 season is sponsored through generous financial support from the LaForce Family Foundation, By Youth-For Youth, the Pride Youth Theater Alliance, and from many other community members, partnerships, and organizations around the state.

For more info on Proud Theater, contact Executive Director Brian Wild at info@proudtheater.org, or call the Proud Theater hotline at 608-222-9086. Tax-deductible donations to Proud Theater can be sent to: Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI, 53716, or made via PayPal at www.proudtheater.org.