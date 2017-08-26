psych0tron, Senseless, Tommy Vyrss

press release:

REVERB is the persistent echo from over a decade of dance events. REVERB is a tactical aural assault from door time 'til bar time. REVERB is showing up not in what you think makes you look best, but what is going to be the most forgiving to dance in all night. REVERB is one thing and one thing alone: kick-ass dark dance music. Our target is the dance floor, our weapons are a host of veteran DJs, and the collateral damage is you.

For this edition of REVERB, we present INVASION! Alongside our resident maestro who will forever feel wierd typing about himself in the 3rd person, we are importing regional talent from both northern and southern neighbors to bring you a dancefloor guaranteed to slay you all night! Featuring DJs:

psych0tron - REVERB (Madison)

Senseless - Carnivorous Garden/Continuum (Chicago)

Tommy Vyrss - Aftermath Productions (Appleton)

Doors at 9pm. $5 cover all night.