Psychological Effects of the Internet
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Google the question, “How is the internet changing the way we think?,” and you will find no shortage of opinions—or fears. In this talk, UW-Madison Vilas Research Professor Morton Ann Gernsbacher will present empirical evidence of several ways the Internet is positively affecting fundamental psychological processes (communication, education, socializing, development and aging). Free and open to the public.
Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars