Psychological Effects of the Internet

Google Calendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Google the question, “How is the internet changing the way we think?,” and you will find no shortage of opinions—or fears. In this talk, UW-Madison Vilas Research Professor Morton Ann Gernsbacher will present empirical evidence of several ways the Internet is positively affecting fundamental psychological processes (communication, education, socializing, development and aging). Free and open to the public.

Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Psychological Effects of the Internet - 2017-09-27 12:00:00