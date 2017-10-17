Public Safety Building Proposal

press release: Please join Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney and Dane County Supervisors Mary Kolar and Paul Rusk for an update on the proposal to expand and renovate the Public Safety Building on West Doty Street. The proposal would consolidate the County's three existing jail facilities by adding new floors to the existing building and would renovate the existing building to reconfigure and reprogram the space.

Tuesday, October 17, 7:00 p.m.

Capitol Lakes, Grand Hall, 333 West Main Street

This meeting is hosted by Capitol Neighborhoods Inc.

Additionally, please note that the County Board will be holding a hearing on the proposed 2018 budget, including funding for this proposal, on Wednesday, October 18, 7:00 p.m., City-County Building, Room 201.