Public Safety Listening Session

Thursday, November 9, 2017, 6:00 pm to 9:00pm, Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 West Dayton Street

A group of downtown area alders will host a listening session on Thursday November 9, 2017, at the Madison Concourse Hotel from 6p to 9p. We are specifically inviting downtown property owners, businesses, residents, and workers to share their opinions on safety in the downtown business district and downtown neighborhoods. All are welcome and invited to share their thoughts, opinions, and suggestions about public safety in the city of Madison. The purpose of the meeting is to listen to you, not for us to give you our recommendations. City staff (including the Chief of Police and members of the MPD Central District Command Staff, Madison Fire Chief, and Dane the Dane County Sherriff) and elected officials will be present to listen to you. There will be no presentations (we may ask questions to clarify). Our goal is to gain understanding of what is important to our constituents, so we can make informed decisions on supporting our public safety officers (Police and Fire).

We will allow all attendees the opportunity to make a statement. You can also bring written testimony or email it to me as well. We will be recording your statements, and collecting your testimony. We plan to share this information with our colleagues on the Council.

Here are some of the key public safety topics that the Madison Common Council, the ad hoc Committee on Policy and Procedures, and the consultant who has been hired by the City to Study MPD are considering:

1. The need for more police resources (i.e. more officers on the street).

2. The desire to review use of force policies and procedures by officers.

3. The need for body worn cameras to increase accountability and transparency.

4. The need for additional surveillance equipment and technologies.

5. The need for more Neighborhood Based Policing in key neighborhoods.

6. The need to control alcohol fueled unacceptable behavior in the lower State Street/W Gilman Street/University Avenue area.

Thank you for your interest in public safety. We hope that you can attend.

Alder Ledell Zellers, 2nd District

Alder Mike Verveer, 4th District

Alder Zach Wood, 8th District

Alder Paul Skidmore, 9th District