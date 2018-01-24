Public Service Fair

UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The Public Service Fair provide students the opportunity to connect with local, state and national nonprofit agencies. Students can chat with people from these organizations to find volunteer opportunities, jobs and internships that match their interests, major, and career goals.

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., January 24, 2018, Union South, Varsity Hall

Free of charge

Contact Xai Xiong at xxiong9@wisc.edu or 608.262.6066. Website: go.wisc.edu/psf

Open to everyone

UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-262-6066
