press release: “His special effect is a textured voice laced with melancholy…What makes him transcend the trope is his vulnerability.” THE NEW YORK TIMES

“It seems like a parody. But when Puddles opens his mouth to sing, it’s beautiful. Operatic.” BOSTON GLOBE

“Clever and often hysterically funny… (Puddles) is ideally suited to songs popularized by belters old and new like Tom Jones, Sia and Celine Dion, all of which he performs with tear-jerking bravura…” LA WEEKLY

Puddles, “the sad clown with the golden voice,” has just announced that Puddles Pity Party will make a stop at Madison’s Barrymore Theatre on Thursday, March 22, 2018. General Admission – All Seated - tickets ($35 in advance/ $37.50 at the door) go on sale this Friday, November 3 at 10:00 AM and will be available at B-Side Records, Frugal Muse, Strictly Discs, Star Liquor, MadCity Music, Sugar Shack, and the Barrymore. Call and charge tickets at (608) 241-8633. Order online at www.barrymorelive.com.

It was Halloween 2013 when Puddles teamed up with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to record an epic version of Lordes’ hit song “Royals,” which instantly went viral on YouTube, having received over 16 million views so far. The “sad clown with the golden voice” captivated audiences and media around the world, building a fan base of more than 167,000 on Facebook.

Puddles has since performed all over the planet garnering rave reviews at festivals like Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Fest and Belgium’s Gent Fest. He was a feature performer in La Soiree’s 2014 Southbank show in London, which won the Olivier Award. In 2015, Jack Black selected Puddles to perform multiple sets at Festival Supreme, and Puddles was handpicked by Neil Patrick Harris to perform Just For Laugh’s “Circus Awesomeus” gala filmed for HBO Canada.

Today, the softhearted crooner continues to wander the world with melancholic pop anthems and free hugs for all the party people. Though his suitcase is packed with plenty of Kleenex, the show is not entirely about sadness and longing. Puddles’ set is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments.