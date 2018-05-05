Pumping Station No. 15 Open House

press release: Marshall Park is the place to be on Saturday morning, May 5, at 11 a.m. as Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District welcomes community members to check out the giant new underground pumps and other energy efficient features of Pumping Station 15.

The event is free and open to the public and aims to highlight the importance of clean water to public health, the environment and quality of life including great recreational opportunities. While this Saturday anglers will be launching from the park to enjoy the inland fishing season opener, as recently as the 1930s, the area experienced serious water quality problems due to a combination of septic systems and private sewers that flowed into the lake. Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District was formed to address these problems.

The Pumping Station 15 project recently earned an Envision Gold Award for sustainable infrastructure from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure – a first in the State of Wisconsin. Speakers at Saturday’s event include Michael Mucha, chief engineer and director of Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District; Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar; and Kay Rutledge, assistant parks superintendent for the city of Madison.