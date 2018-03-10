press release: It’s two shows in one! For over 10 years, Puppet Up! – Uncensored has been selling out shows and thrilling critics worldwide. Created by award-winning director, producer and writer Brian Henson with actor, director and improv expert Patrick Bristow, this unique experience combines dynamic comedy and outrageous story lines with the unmatched talent of Henson puppeteers. The sketches in this live show are all true improv and are performed based on audience suggestions. This show contains adult language and content and may not be suitable for children. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance.

Part of Mirror34’s Comedy Series.

Overture’s Second Annual Puppet Festival | Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11 | Overture Center

Step right up, step right up! Overture’s Puppet Festival returns MAR 9-11, 2018, bigger and better than ever with fun for all ages. Enjoy sensational life-size circus animals paired with unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts. Laugh with naughty, funny and outrageous improvisational Henson puppeteers. Adventure alongside fuzzy, friendly and endearing family literary favorites. This year’s festival offers something for everyone with engaging activities and spectacular performances from around the world celebrating the historic art form.