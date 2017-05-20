Puppies on Parmenter

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Join us at our 8th annual Puppies on Parmenter dog parade for OccuPaws. It will be held on Saturday May 20, 2017 from 11 am to 3 pm (parade starts at 11:30 AM) starting and ending at the Capital Brewery Beer Garden 7734 Terrace Avenue Middleton. Admission is $5 and children under 10 are free. Bring your dogs and children for a dog costume parade around the block in downtown Middleton, live music by Red Hot Horn Dawgs, lots of raffle items, a live auction, doggie Simon says, hot dogs and brats and of course Capital Brewery's selection of craft beers.

