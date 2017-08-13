Puppy Playdate

press release: ​​Hosted by Fitchburg Dog Park ​ Advocates​. ​Enjoy a pint with your pup on the patio! Join us at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona on Sunday, August 13, from 1-4 pm.

Social and leashed dogs welcome with their humans to enjoy Let's Eat Out food, activities and games, the chance to meet adoptable dogs and win prizes and treats galore.

Dogs must be leashed, people and animal friendly and current on vaccinations

With a $5 minimum donation, you can be entered into a drawing for a 40" Vizio TV!

The event will be held rain or shine.