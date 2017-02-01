PuppyUp Kick-off

press release: Come out and join us for the 2017 PuppyUp Madison Kick Off at Next Door Brewing, February 19 from 1-4! There will be fun for everyone including great prizes, give-a-ways to the first people who register for this year's walk, beer, food, and friends.

Paws of thanks to Next Door Brewery for hosting us and who will be generously donating $1 of every pint purchased of PuppyUp Ale beginning happy hour on Friday, February 17th through happy hour on Sunday, February 19th!

Be part of helping us continue the fight against cancer (puppyupmadison.org ) at what is sure to be the #1 walk in the country for the fourth year in a row. We look foward to seeing you on the 19th!

P.S. Sorry please drink beer with your pups at home, no dogs allowed inside.