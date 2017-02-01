PuppyUp

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

press release:

Join us for our 4th Annual PuppyUp Madison event on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg!

PuppyUp Madison is a family focused event for all humans and canines to enjoy! This heartwarming and energizing event raises awareness, funds and provides education in the field of comparative oncology and the links between canine and human cancer. It is a day to honor and recognize those who have survived or are battling cancer, and memorialize those whose lives have been lost to this disease. Meet our canine and human heroes, visit our sponsors and vendors, enjoy music, food and fun!

Registration:             10:00 am

Packet Pick up:          10:00 am

Opening Ceremony:   11:30 am

PuppyUp Walk:          11:45 am

Closing Ceremony:     12:45 pm

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

