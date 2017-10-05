press release: Hilldale invites the Madison community for an evening of fall fashion and pet-friendly fun at their Pups & Panache event on Thursday, October 5th. The city’s premiere shopping and lifestyle destination will come alive with an interactive fashion show, festive light bites and passed mocktails and creative activities for guests and their furry friends. From a pet pampering station and doggy photo booth, to a variety of in-store surprises at participating retailers, the event is the perfect way for local dog lovers to kick-off fall while giving back. Pups & Panache will be emceed by Courtney Pelot, former Miss Wisconsin, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Fetch Wisconsin Rescue.

LOCATED THROUGHOUT HILLDALE, EVENT FESTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. AND WILL INCLUDE: